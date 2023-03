Send this page to someone via email

Motorists and pedestrians were being redirected Tuesday as the 2100 Block of Osler Street was blocked off due to a report of a suspicious package.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) responded with at least five RPS vehicles including the RPS explosives disposal unit to investigate the incident.

Police asked the public to avoid the area.

