Manitoba to spend $12M on addictions treatment

The Manitoba government has announced $12 million in funding for addictions treatment.
Mental Health and Community Wellness Minister Janice Morley-Lecomte says the funding, which includes money for several new medical withdrawal management beds in rural Manitoba, is part of the government’s promise to create 1,000 publicly funded treatment spaces.
Read more: New Indigenous-led addictions clinic in Winnipeg to focus on culturally-relevant treatment
“We are taking strong action to meet the growing demand for treatment for Manitobans pursuing recovery from addictions,” Morley-Lecomte said in a release Tuesday.
“We are eliminating barriers to recovery by making it easier to navigate the system and increasing access to high-quality, evidence-based services.”’
The Progressive Conservative government has faced criticism for not allowing safe injection sites in the province.
According to the province, Tuesday’s announced funding includes nearly $1 million “to maximize the capacity of existing community addictions treatment agencies,” $8.8 million “to secure new publicly funded treatment spaces” and $2.64 million for the withdrawal beds in rural Manitoba.
There will be four new beds added in Brandon, two new beds in Ashern and one new bed with mobile support added for Portage la Prairie.
The minister said the beds will allow those needing treatment to find care closer to home.
The province says the new beds will help treat up to 300 Manitobans with addictions annually.
Morley-Lecomte said 10 community organizations already providing addictions treatment services will see increased operating funding through the nearly one million announced Tuesday, and the province is opening a bidding opportunity for other service providers to open additional spaces.
The new spaces are to include bed-based treatment services, intensive day program spaces and supportive recovery housing units, the province said.
The government’s promise to create 1,000 publicly funded treatment spaces was made in November 2022’s speech from the throne.
