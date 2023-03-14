Menu

Fire

Winnipeg fire crews tackle four fires between Monday night and Tuesday morning

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 11:47 am
Fire crews battle blaze inside vacant home in Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood
WATCH: Winnipeg fire crews responded to a fire at 6:38 a.m. on Friday in the 500 block of Spence Avenue. Crews attacked the fire from inside the home, but were forced to evacuate due to escalating risks.
Winnipeg firefighters have been especially busy in the past dozen hours.

Since Monday evening, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews have been called to four unrelated residential fires in the city, and despite varying degrees of damage to the affected buildings, the city said no one had to be taken to hospital in connection with any of the blazes.

The first fire took place around 7:20 p.m. Monday, at a two-storey home on Powers Street.

Two neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution, and the fire was brought under control within two hours.

Less than an hour after the Powers fire began, WFPS crews were called to a three-storey apartment building on Morrow Avenue.

The fire, which WFPS said appears to have been caused by a cooking accident, led to the temporary displacement of some residents, who sheltered on Winnipeg Transit buses while firefighters worked.

One person was assessed on the scene and cleared by paramedics.

At 8:13 p.m., firefighters responded to a residence on Pritchard Avenue where they found a blaze that they were able to control from inside within 12 minutes.

Everyone who had been inside at the time the fire started was able to get out safely before fire crews arrived.

Finally, just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, WFPS responded to reports of a fire at a vacant house on Spence Street. Despite firefighters’ efforts, an emergency demolition was ordered due to the structural instability of the building.

One firefighter had a minor injury and was assessed on-scene by paramedics.

Arson charges laid in weekend fire that destroyed Main Street building in Winnipeg
