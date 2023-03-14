Menu

Economy

Meta to lay off 10K employees in 2nd round of job cubs

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 14, 2023 9:34 am
When big tech reports job losses, what happens to the people?
WATCH: When big tech reports job losses, what happens to the people? – Nov 14, 2022
Facebook-parent Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it would cut 10,000 jobs, just four months after it let go 11,000 employees, the first Big Tech company to announce a second round of mass layoffs.

“We expect to reduce our team size by around 10,000 people and to close around 5,000 additional open roles that we haven’t yet hired,” Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said in a message to staff.

The layoffs are part of a wider restructuring at Meta that will see the company flatten its organizational structure, cancel lower priority projects and reduce its hiring rates as part of the move. The news sent Meta’s shares up two per cent in premarket trading.

Read more: Mass layoffs driving tech workers to startup companies

The move underscores Zuckerberg’s push to turn 2023 into the “Year of Efficiency” with promised cost cuts of US$5 billion in expenses to between US$89 billion and US$95 billion.

A deteriorating economy has brought about a series of mass job cuts across corporate America: from Wall Street banks such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to Big Tech firms including Amazon.com and Microsoft.

The tech industry has laid off more than 280,000 workers since the start of 2022, with about 40 per cent of them coming this year, according to layoffs tracking site layoffs.

Click to play video: 'Facebook’s parent company Meta lays off thousands as revenue slumps'
Facebook’s parent company Meta lays off thousands as revenue slumps

Meta, which is pouring billions of dollars to build the futuristic metaverse, has struggled with a post-pandemic slump in advertising spending from companies facing high inflation and rising interest rates.

Meta’s move in November to slash headcount by 13 per cent marked the first mass layoffs in its 18-year history. Its headcount stood at 86,482 at 2022-end, up 20 per cent from a year ago.

© 2023 Reuters

