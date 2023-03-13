Menu

Politics

Manitoba plans to require councillors, trustees to take leave to run provincially

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2023 7:18 pm
Elections Manitoba ballot box View image in full screen
A bill now before the Manitoba legislature would require municipal councillors and school board trustees to take unpaid leaves of absence to run for provincial office. Global News / File
Municipal councillors and school board trustees in Manitoba may soon face new rules if they want to make the jump to provincial politics.

A bill now before the legislature would require them to take unpaid leaves of absence to run for provincial office.

Read more: Voter apathy likely to blame for dismal Winnipeg turnout, prof says

Right now, municipal councillors must resign their seats to run provincially, while school board trustees can continue in their roles without any changes.

Click to play video: 'Shannon Martin the latest Manitoba Tory to opt out of upcoming election'
Shannon Martin the latest Manitoba Tory to opt out of upcoming election

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen says it makes sense to have similar rules for trustees and councillors.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Voters head to the polls in municipal elections across Manitoba

He also says it could lead to fewer municipal byelections, because municipal councillors would no longer have to resign and could simply resume their council job if they’re not elected provincially.

Opposition New Democrat Leader Wab Kinew says the province ought to be opening the door for more people to run for office, not putting up barriers.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba cabinet to be shuffled after some ministers announce plans to retire'
Manitoba cabinet to be shuffled after some ministers announce plans to retire
© 2023 The Canadian Press

