Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba bill would reverse the onus in lawsuits regarding intimate images

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2023 6:32 pm
The Manitoba government is promising to strengthen a law that protects people who have had intimate images shared online without their consent. View image in full screen
The Manitoba government is promising to strengthen a law that protects people who have had intimate images shared online without their consent.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Manitoba government is promising to strengthen a law that protects people who have had intimate images shared online without their consent.

A bill now before the legislature would amend an existing law that allows victims to sue people who share such images without permission.

The bill would shift the burden of proof and put the onus on defendants to show they had permission to share the pictures or video.

Read more: Campaign against trafficking of children, youth launches in Winnipeg

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen says the government is also providing support to help people remove their intimate images from the internet.

The Canadian Centre for Child Protection says there is a growing problem with new technology that can produce realistic-looking altered images to coerce and control victims.

Story continues below advertisement

The government has also started an online survey to get public input on other possible changes to the law.

Click to play video: 'Protecting kids against sextortion'
Protecting kids against sextortion
ManitobaManitoba GovernmentManitoba crimeintimate imageslawsuitsBurden Of ProofThe Canadian Centre For Child Protection
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers