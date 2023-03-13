Manitoba bill would reverse the onus in lawsuits regarding intimate images

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is promising to strengthen a law that protects people who have had intimate images shared online without their consent.

A bill now before the legislature would amend an existing law that allows victims to sue people who share such images without permission.

The bill would shift the burden of proof and put the onus on defendants to show they had permission to share the pictures or video.

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen says the government is also providing support to help people remove their intimate images from the internet.

The Canadian Centre for Child Protection says there is a growing problem with new technology that can produce realistic-looking altered images to coerce and control victims.

The government has also started an online survey to get public input on other possible changes to the law.