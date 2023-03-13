Bo Bichette leads Blue Jays to rout of Red Sox

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

DUNEDIN, Fla. – Bo Bichette hit two homers and drove in four runs, Andres Sosa added a three-run shot and the Toronto Blue Jays thumped the Boston Red Sox 16-3 in spring training baseball action Monday.

Bichette hit a solo shot in the first inning and then belted a two-run homer in the fourth to put the Blue Jays up 8-3.

The shortstop had another RBI in the fifth when he reached base on a throwing error by Red Sox second baseman Eddinson Paulino, which scored Rainer Nunez.

Story continues below advertisement

Sosa went deep in the sixth to put Toronto up 15-3.

Left-fielder Addison Barger drove in three runs on a pair of singles.

Toronto starter Alek Manoah surrendered all three Boston runs in the second inning, but picked up the win with two hits, four walks and five strikeouts over 3 1/3 innings.

Jays relievers didn’t allow a hit after the fourth inning.

Boston starter Chris Murphy allowed six runs, five earned on four hits over 2 1/3 innings.

Toronto (11-6) next faces the New York Yankees on Tuesday evening in Tampa, Fla.

After Monday’s game the Blue Jays assigned 12 players to the team’s minor league spring training roster.

Left-hander Ricky Tiedemann, Toronto’s top prospect, was reassigned along with lefties Jimmy Burnette and Jimmy Robbins. Outfielder Cam Eden, catcher Jamie Ritchie, and right-handed pitcher Hayden Juenger were also reassigned.

Infielders Spencer Horwitz, Leonardo Jimenez and Orelvis Martinez as well as right-handed pitchers Hagen Danner and Yosver Zulueta were optioned

All 12 players remained eligible to play in Grapefruit League games, as needed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2023.