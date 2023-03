Send this page to someone via email

The Rennie Hotel on Winnora Avenue, in Rennie, Man., burned down on Dec. 8, 2022, at close to 4 a.m., and RCMP say the cause of the fire was arson.

The hotel was completely destroyed and on March 11, police arrested and charged a suspect.

A 64-year-old man from Rennie has been charged with one count of arson and has been released with a court date on May 1 in Beausejour.