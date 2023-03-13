Winnipeg police investigate random stabbing incident that sent 2 men to hospital

Winnipeg police responded to a stabbing incident on Friday evening where a suspect allegedly attacked another man randomly inside a store at the corner of Donald Street and Portage Avenue. The suspect fled eastbound down Portage Avenue, and stabbed another man following a short interaction. Police apprehended the suspect near the intersection of Portage Avenue and Garry Street.
