Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg police investigate random stabbing incident that sent 2 men to hospital

By The Staff Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 12:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police investigate random stabbing incident that sent 2 men to hospital'
Winnipeg police investigate random stabbing incident that sent 2 men to hospital
Winnipeg police investigate random stabbing incident that sent 2 men to hospital
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police responded to a stabbing incident on Friday evening where a suspect allegedly attacked another man randomly inside a store at the corner of Donald Street and Portage Avenue. The suspect fled eastbound down Portage Avenue, and stabbed another man following a short interaction. Police apprehended the suspect near the intersection of Portage Avenue and Garry Street.

More on Canada
PoliceHomicideViolencePortage Avenue

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers