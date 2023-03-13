Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Information sought in 2 recent gunfire incidents in Oxford County: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted March 13, 2023 2:39 pm
Surveillance images of the suspect vehicle as seen during the March 6 incident in Plattsville in Blandford-Blenheim Township. View image in full screen
Surveillance images of the suspect vehicle as seen during the March 6 incident in Plattsville in Blandford-Blenheim Township. Ontario Provincial Police/Handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Provincial Police in Oxford County are turning to the public for information as they investigate two recent incidents of gunfire in the region they say involved pickup trucks with similar descriptions.

The first incident occurred around 1 a.m. on March 6 at an address on Fennel Street in Plattsville, Blandford-Blenheim Township, while the second occurred around 1:25 a.m. on March 11 on Peggy Avenue in Mount Elgin, South-West Oxford Township, police said.

Read more: 12-hour standoff in London, Ont. ends with murder charge, 2 officers shot

In both incidents, investigators say an unknown person(s) showed up in what appeared to be a light-coloured pickup and discharged a firearm, causing damage to the exterior of the homes, and to vehicles parked in the driveway.

No injuries were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information or surveillance camera images is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers.

Surveillance image of the suspect vehicle as seen during the March 6 incident in Plattsville in Blandford-Blenheim Township. View image in full screen
Surveillance image of the suspect vehicle as seen during the March 6 incident in Plattsville in Blandford-Blenheim Township. Ontario Provincial Police/Handout
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceOxford CountyDrive-by ShootingGunshotsGunfireSuspect Vehicleoxford county oppSouth West Oxford TownshipBlandford-Blenheim TownshipBlandford-Blenheimsouth-west oxford
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers