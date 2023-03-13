Information sought in 2 recent gunfire incidents in Oxford County: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police in Oxford County are turning to the public for information as they investigate two recent incidents of gunfire in the region they say involved pickup trucks with similar descriptions.

The first incident occurred around 1 a.m. on March 6 at an address on Fennel Street in Plattsville, Blandford-Blenheim Township, while the second occurred around 1:25 a.m. on March 11 on Peggy Avenue in Mount Elgin, South-West Oxford Township, police said.

In both incidents, investigators say an unknown person(s) showed up in what appeared to be a light-coloured pickup and discharged a firearm, causing damage to the exterior of the homes, and to vehicles parked in the driveway.

No injuries were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information or surveillance camera images is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers.