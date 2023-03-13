Guelph police make 2nd arrest in connection with stolen vehicle investigation

The Guelph Police Service has made another arrest in connection with a stolen vehicle that rammed into a police cruiser.
Officers were called to an area on William Street in Guelph on Jan. 7 about a suspicious vehicle.
Investigators say the vehicle turned out to be stolen and struck a police cruiser as it tried to flee.
They say they located the driver, and arrested and charged a 28-year-old man from Guelph two weeks later.
The stolen vehicle, a Honda Civic, was recovered in another jurisdiction.
Last Friday, another tip led investigators to locate a passenger in the stolen vehicle.
A 33-year-old woman from Guelph is facing charges in relation to the incident.
She will appear in a Guelph court on April 18.
