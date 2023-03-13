Menu

Crime

Guelph police make 2nd arrest in connection with stolen vehicle investigation

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 13, 2023 1:46 pm
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
The Guelph Police Service has made another arrest in connection with a stolen vehicle that rammed into a police cruiser.

Officers were called to an area on William Street in Guelph on Jan. 7 about a suspicious vehicle.

Investigators say the vehicle turned out to be stolen and struck a police cruiser as it tried to flee.

They say they located the driver, and arrested and charged a 28-year-old man from Guelph two weeks later.

The stolen vehicle, a Honda Civic, was recovered in another jurisdiction.

Read more: Guelph police make arrest after officers say stolen vehicle rams cruiser

Last Friday, another tip led investigators to locate a passenger in the stolen vehicle.

A 33-year-old woman from Guelph is facing charges in relation to the incident.

She will appear in a Guelph court on April 18.

 

