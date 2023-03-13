Menu

Crime

Mississauga man charged in connection with dangerous driving investigation

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 12:35 pm
Peel Regional Police logo is shown on a vehicle in Brampton, Ont., on November 7, 2019.
Police say a Misssisauga man with a “long history of illegal driving behaviour has been charged in connection with a dangerous driving investigation in Peel Region.

Peel Regional Police said in April 2022, Saad Rafiq Bhatti was charged with operation while impaired and failing to stop after an accident.

According to police, in February 2023, Bhatti was convicted for failing to stop for police and is currently on two separate driving related prohibitions.

Police said on March 3, Bhatti was arrested by officers on patrol and was charged with dangerous driving.

He was released on a court order with “driving related conditions,” officers said.

A few days later, on March 7, officers said Bhatti was allegedly seen driving dangerously in Peel region.

According to police, he was arrested on March 8 and was charged with failing to comply with an undertaking, dangerous operation, driving a motor vehicle and performing a stunt, driving while under suspension, using a plate not authorized for vehicles and driving a motor vehicle while failing to display two plates.

He as held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

