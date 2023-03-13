Peterborough, Ont. man arrested after striking victim in head with hammer: police

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital after being assaulted by a man wielding a hammer in Peterborough, Ont., on Friday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, at around 1:45 p.m. on March 10, officers responded to an assault at an apartment unit in the area of Stewart and McDonnel streets. They located a male victim with a head injury who was transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Police determined the victim had been struck with a hammer during an altercation.

Investigators secured a search warrant and located and seized a hammer from the residence.

They arrested a 60-year-old Peterborough man was who charged with assault causing bodily harm. He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 4.

Police note several apartments had to be evacuated for a short period of time after ammonia was used to clean up the scene of the incident.