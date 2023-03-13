Menu

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, March 13

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 10:52 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, March 13'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, March 13
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, March 13.
University of Saskatchewan researchers are taking part in a long COVID study and a trampoline duo capture silver at the Canada Winter Games.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, March 13, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

University of Saskatchewan researchers exploring long COVID treatments

New funding is helping researchers at the University of Saskatchewan find ways of fighting long COVID.

The work is being done as part of a Canada-wide consortium awarded $20 million from Ottawa to help researchers learn more about the condition.

Dr. Gary Groot explains what long COVID is and how the research will help create tools to help the medical community treat people with all forms of long COVID.

Click to play video: 'University of Saskatchewan researchers exploring long COVID treatments'
University of Saskatchewan researchers exploring long COVID treatments

Trampoline duo capture silver medals at Canada Winter Games

A male trampoline team from Saskatchewan collected silver medals at the recently completed Canada Winter Games.

It was the first time Wilson Reinche and Colin Wehage competed at the games.

They recall the experience and what the future holds for them in this interview with Chantal Wagner.

Click to play video: 'Trampoline duo capture silver medals at Canada Winter Games'
Trampoline duo capture silver medals at Canada Winter Games

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, March 13

Temperatures on the rise — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, March 13, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, March 13'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, March 13
