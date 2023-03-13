Child dead, 6 others sent to hospital after fire on Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A child is dead following an early morning fire at a residence on Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation Monday, according to Ontario Provincial Police from Haldimand County.

Investigators say fire crews were called out to a blaze inside a trailer around 2 a.m. at Mississauga Road.

Fatal fire claims life of child at a Mississauga Rd @mcfirstnation address. 2 adults and 4 children escaped and suffered minor injuries. #OPP continuing to investigate and will provide updates when they become available. @HaldimandCounty #HaldimandOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/K5WT4eMbVM — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) March 13, 2023

“Attending firefighters arrived on scene and were met with a fully engulfed camping trailer,” Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a social media post.

“Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, although, I’m sad to say that a young child was located inside and was subsequently pronounced deceased.”

Two adults and four other children were able to escape the flames and were sent to hospital for minor injuries.

The OPP’s Crime Unit, the Office of the Fire Marshal and the chief coroner are investigating the incident, according to Sanchuk.