Fire

Child dead, 6 others sent to hospital after fire on Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation: OPP

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 11:09 am
OPP say the Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that claimed the life of a young child on Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.
OPP say the Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that claimed the life of a young child on Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
A child is dead following an early morning fire at a residence on Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation Monday, according to Ontario Provincial Police from Haldimand County.

Investigators say fire crews were called out to a blaze inside a trailer around 2 a.m. at Mississauga Road.

“Attending firefighters arrived on scene and were met with a fully engulfed camping trailer,” Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a social media post.

“Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, although, I’m sad to say that a young child was located inside and was subsequently pronounced deceased.”

Two adults and four other children were able to escape the flames and were sent to hospital for minor injuries.

The OPP’s Crime Unit, the Office of the Fire Marshal and the chief coroner are investigating the incident, according to Sanchuk.

Durham Police now searching for clues after Oshawa fire deemed a homicide
OPPFireFatal FireHaldimand CountySix NationsEd SanchukMississauga Roadmississaugas of the credit first nationsix nations fire
