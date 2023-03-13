Menu

Canada

Kingston, Ont. seed sharing group hosts annual Seedy Saturday

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 1:18 pm
The Kingston Area Seed Sharing Initiative held its annual Seedy Saturday. View image in full screen
The Kingston Area Seed Sharing Initiative held its annual Seedy Saturday. Global News
The Kingston Area Seed System Initiative held its first in-person Seedy Saturday event since the start of the pandemic over the weekend.

The not-for-profit is focused on saving and distributing locally adapted seeds.

Master Gardiners were also on hand providing advice for budding food growers.

Organizers say preserving biodiversity is critical to maintaining and accessing food during rising prices and climate change.

“We’ve lost over 75 per cent of the different food crops and that’s very well researched…. It’s a very reliable figure and what happens is when we lose that biodiversity we lose the genetic variation in the seeds, in the plants that will build climate resilience,” said Cathie Christie, KASSI president.

GardeningPlantsGardenVegetablesbiodiversityFruitseedskingston area seed sharing initiativeseed sharing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

