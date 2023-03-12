Menu

Waterloo police investigating after ION train hits, kills pedestrian

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted March 12, 2023 8:38 pm
An ION train stops at Borden Station. View image in full screen
An ION train stops at Borden Station. @rideIONrt / Twitter
A Waterloo man is dead after an ION LRT train collided with a pedestrian.

Emergency crews went to an area near Bearinger Road Saturday night at around 11:45 p.m.

They found a man trapped underneath the train who had to be extracted.

Investigators with Waterloo Regional Police say the pedestrian was walking on the tracks when he was struck by the northbound train.

They did not say which direction the pedestrian was walking but did confirm that the 49-year-old died at the scene.

Read more: Youth in hospital after being struck by ION train in Kitchener: police

Investigators say there were no passengers on the train.

Bearinger Road between Albert Street and Parkside Drive was closed for several hours.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Traffic Services Unit at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856.

CollisionKitchener newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterlooPedestrianION LRT trainBearinger Roadion lrt train deathion train hits pedestrianion train kills pedestrian
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

