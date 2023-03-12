Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man found with gunshot wounds in Valleyview, B.C.: Kamloops RCMP

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted March 12, 2023 7:03 pm
The RCMP logo. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Kamloops RCMP are now investigating after a man was found with what appears to be gunshot wounds Sunday morning.

According to police, emergency responders were initially called to the 1800 block of the East Trans Canada Highway just before 8:30 a.m. for reports of a person who had been struck by a car.

Read more: Charges dropped against accused Okanagan Falls, B.C. shooter

Further investigation revealed that the victim was actually suffering injuries consistent with gunshots.

“A man known to police was taken to hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries,” said Kamloops RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Crystal Evelyn in the release.

“A police presence remains in the area as officers continue to collect evidence and information related to what transpired, including details about how the report came in and if a vehicle was present in the area.”

Story continues below advertisement

There was a large police presence in Valleyview Sunday morning where the man was found.

Police say the incident is believed to be targeted.

Trending Now

Anyone who witnessed, has video, or information about this incident is asked contact police at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2023-8311.

Click to play video: 'RCMP release video of Langford shooting suspect'
RCMP release video of Langford shooting suspect
OkanaganShootingKamloopssouthern interiorShots firedKamloops RCMPShooting VictimValleyviewKamloops shootingKamloops police
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers