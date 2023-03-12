Man found with gunshot wounds in Valleyview, B.C.: Kamloops RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Kamloops RCMP are now investigating after a man was found with what appears to be gunshot wounds Sunday morning.

According to police, emergency responders were initially called to the 1800 block of the East Trans Canada Highway just before 8:30 a.m. for reports of a person who had been struck by a car.

Further investigation revealed that the victim was actually suffering injuries consistent with gunshots.

“A man known to police was taken to hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries,” said Kamloops RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Crystal Evelyn in the release.

“A police presence remains in the area as officers continue to collect evidence and information related to what transpired, including details about how the report came in and if a vehicle was present in the area.”

There was a large police presence in Valleyview Sunday morning where the man was found.

Police say the incident is believed to be targeted.

Anyone who witnessed, has video, or information about this incident is asked contact police at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2023-8311.