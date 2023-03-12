PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon wins record 98.51% of delegate support in vote of confidence

Send this page to someone via email

Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has won a historic 98.51 per cent of delegate support in a vote of confidence at the PQ convention in Sherbrooke, Que. on Saturday.

The leader had already said in an interview that he was approaching the event with calm, even though his party suffered its worst defeat results in the October 2022 provincial election, electing only 3 party members to Quebec’s National Assembly.

More than 500 PQ delegates were expected to take part in Saturday’s vote.

At the convention, Plamondon brought up the idea of preparing a “white paper” on independence adopted.

In addition to a critique of the current Canadian federal system, the proposed white paper would analyze, among other things, the institutions of an independent Quebec, its economy, its international relations, its relationship with Canada and First Nation peoples and the integration of federal public servants.

This is in keeping with the PQ’s desire to refocus on its sovereignist politics and to renew its thinking on independence.

In addition, PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has committed that his draft budget for Year 1 of an independent Quebec, which he had promised for a year but constantly postponed, would finally be tabled in June.

–with files from Alessia Simona Maratta, Global News