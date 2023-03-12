Menu

1 arrested after man dies of serious injuries in north-east London, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted March 12, 2023 12:32 pm
photo of police car View image in full screen
File photo of a London police vehicle. Kelly Wang / Global News
A London, Ont., man has been arrested after an incident Saturday morning where another man died of serious injuries.

Police say emergency crews found a man with serious injuries in the 600-block of Kipps Lane around 5 a.m. Saturday.

He was later pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

Read more: London, Ont. police say major crimes unit is investigating death on Kipps Lane

Police negotiated with a man barricaded in a nearby throughout the day. He was believed to have a firearm inside an apartment located at 621 Kipps Lane.

Around 7:30 p.m., police say two officers were injured and taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: 18-year-old charged in ‘targeted’ north London, Ont. shooting

Around 8:30 p.m., a man was taken into custody and a firearm was located.

The investigation is ongoing and police say more information will be released as they become available.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

