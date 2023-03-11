Menu

Canada

Details released on Invermere, B.C. avalanche that killed 3 German tourists

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted March 11, 2023 5:56 pm
3 German tourists killed in avalanche near Invermere B.C. while heli-skiing
WATCH: An adventure in the mountains has turned into a devastating tragedy after three people were killed in an avalanche while heli-skiing near Invermere, B.C. Heather Yourex-West reports. – Mar 2, 2023
Avalanche Canada has revealed more details about the fatal avalanche that killed three German tourists near Invermere, B.C., last week.

A group of nine heli-skiers and one guide associated with RK Heliski were skiing in the Coppercrown Mountain region on a run called, “Too bad about the skiing.”

The guide was regrouping higher up on the run when the fifth person in the group triggered a settlement, which initiated an avalanche above.

Read more: 25-year-old man who survived B.C. avalanche lost father, brother in law, family friend in slide

“The entire group was swept into the sparse forested area next to the larger avalanche path,” Avalanche Canada wrote in a news release.

Two people were fully buried and pronounced dead on the scene. Three others — guests as well as the guide — were partially buried and sustained critical injuries.

One of the skiers later died at Invermere Hospital. One other skier sustained non-critical injuries.

Avalanche Canada said the avalanche was 300 metres wide and 75 centimetres thick.

avalancheAvalanche CanadaInvermereInvermere avalancheSkiiersInvermere Avalanche DeathsCoppercrown MountainHeliskiersInvermere Hospital
