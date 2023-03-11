Details released on Invermere, B.C. avalanche that killed 3 German tourists

Send this page to someone via email

Avalanche Canada has revealed more details about the fatal avalanche that killed three German tourists near Invermere, B.C., last week.

A group of nine heli-skiers and one guide associated with RK Heliski were skiing in the Coppercrown Mountain region on a run called, “Too bad about the skiing.”

The guide was regrouping higher up on the run when the fifth person in the group triggered a settlement, which initiated an avalanche above.

“The entire group was swept into the sparse forested area next to the larger avalanche path,” Avalanche Canada wrote in a news release.

Two people were fully buried and pronounced dead on the scene. Three others — guests as well as the guide — were partially buried and sustained critical injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the skiers later died at Invermere Hospital. One other skier sustained non-critical injuries.

Avalanche Canada said the avalanche was 300 metres wide and 75 centimetres thick.