Surrey RCMP investigating after body found inside unit at apartment building fire

A body has been discovered by Surrey firefighters after they responded to calls of heavy smoke in a hallway at an apartment building.

“Upon arrival, (firefighters) found a unit fully charged in smoke,” Mark Seter said, a Surrey Fire Service assistant chief. “Crews made entry and quickly put the fire out and found a deceased individual.

The fire was contained to a floor unit at a building located at 13314 104 Ave. in Surrey.

Seter said the unit’s smoke alarms did not trigger.

Surrey RCMP has been called to the site and is conducting an investigation looking into the death.

Global News has reached out to Surrey RCMP for comment.