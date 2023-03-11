Menu

Fire

Surrey RCMP investigating after body found inside unit at apartment building fire

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 11, 2023 3:16 pm
Surrey firefighers said they found a body inside of an apartment on 104 Ave. View image in full screen
Surrey firefighers said they found a body inside of an apartment on 104 Ave. Global News
A body has been discovered by Surrey firefighters after they responded to calls of heavy smoke in a hallway at an apartment building.

“Upon arrival, (firefighters) found a unit fully charged in smoke,” Mark Seter said, a Surrey Fire Service assistant chief. “Crews made entry and quickly put the fire out and found a deceased individual.

Read more: Fire at exotic animal rescue kills dozens of animals in Surrey, B.C.

The fire was contained to a floor unit at a building located at 13314 104 Ave. in Surrey.

Seter said the unit’s smoke alarms did not trigger.

Surrey RCMP has been called to the site and is conducting an investigation looking into the death.

Global News has reached out to Surrey RCMP for comment.

