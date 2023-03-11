Woman dies after incident in Toronto apartment building, man in custody: police

Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly killed inside a Toronto apartment building.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they responded to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Kingston Road at around 1 p.m. on Friday for an incident inside an apartment building.
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. In an update on Saturday, police said the woman had been stabbed.
She was identified as 50-year-old Saima Khalid.
Officers reportedly took a man into custody. He was named as Irfan Khan, 54, from Toronto, and is reportedly facing a charge of second-degree murder.
The force’s homicide unit is investigating the events leading up to the death.
