Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman dies after incident in Toronto apartment building, man in custody: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 11, 2023 10:17 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly killed inside a Toronto apartment building.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they responded to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Kingston Road at around 1 p.m. on Friday for an incident inside an apartment building.

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. In an update on Saturday, police said the woman had been stabbed.

She was identified as 50-year-old Saima Khalid.

Read more: Mother killed in North York condo remembered as woman who inspired others

Officers reportedly took a man into custody. He was named as Irfan Khan, 54, from Toronto, and is reportedly facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

The force’s homicide unit is investigating the events leading up to the death.

Click to play video: 'Family and friends remember Toronto woman murdered by boyfriend with hammer'
Family and friends remember Toronto woman murdered by boyfriend with hammer
CrimeToronto PoliceTPSToronto HomicideSheppard Avenuekingston roadToronto apartment
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers