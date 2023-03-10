Menu

Canada

Kiska, Marineland’s lone killer whale and last captive orca in Canada, has died

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2023 6:08 pm
Marineland is shown in Niagara Falls, Ont., Monday, August 14, 2017. An animal cruelty charge against Marineland has been stayed. Niagara Regional police had charged the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction last December for allegedly using dolphins and whales for entertainment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton. View image in full screen
Marineland is shown in Niagara Falls, Ont., Monday, August 14, 2017. An animal cruelty charge against Marineland has been stayed. Niagara Regional police had charged the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction last December for allegedly using dolphins and whales for entertainment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton. TW
The Ontario government says Kiska, the last captive killer whale in Canada, has died.

A spokesman for the solicitor general says Marineland, a Niagara Falls, Ont., theme park where Kiska lived, told the province the killer whale died on Thursday.

Read more: Last captive walruses in Canada moved to new SeaWorld in Abu Dhabi

Brent Ross says the province’s Animal Welfare Services officers were on-site as Marineland performed a necropsy on the orca.

Kiska is believed to be 47 years old and was captured in Icelandic waters in 1979.

She was captured alongside Keiko, who became famous in the movie Free Willy, and the pair lived together for a few years at Marineland in the 1980s.

Story continues below advertisement

Marineland’s owner declined to comment when reached by phone.

