Lethbridge hockey player getting front row seat to Connor Bedard show

Arenas are selling out across the Western Hockey League with fans hoping to see Connor Bedard, the potential number one NHL draft pick, in action with the Regina Pats.

“We’ve felt a lot of support at home and on the road as well,” Bedard said. “It’s been a cool experience this year to have a lot of sold out barns and its been a lot of fun.”

The extra attention has put his team and Lethbridge’s Zack Stringer in the spotlight.

Skating on Bedard’s left wing, Stringer has a front row seat to the spectacle.

“The things he can do… on and off the ice, you definitely want to take it into your own game and own perspective,” Stringer said.

Stringer is getting a chance to hone his skillset playing with and practicing against the WHL’s top scorer.

“Obviously you just want to take him one-on-one — sometimes you don’t — but it’s definitely fun.”

Hockey fans in Lethbridge aren’t immune to Bedard-mania.

This season, both Pats meetings against the Lethbridge Hurricanes at the Enmax Centre sold out well in advance.

It’s been special for Stringer, who scored the game-winner in front of a packed house during the Pats’ February visit to his hometown.

“It’s great to play here,” he said. “I played here lots growing up… so coming back to a full barn like last time is going to be awesome.”

On the other side of the ice, the ‘Canes are soaking up the atmosphere.

“This building gets rocking, so when you come out of the tunnel and you see a sold out barn, and (the fans) start cheering it’s pretty electric,” said ‘Canes defenceman Joe Arntsen. “It gets the boys going right from the get-go.”

As the WHL’s regular season nears its end, all eyes remain on the playoffs and Connor Bedard.

“You need to have awareness when he’s on the ice, because you know he can score from anywhere out there,” Artnsen said. “Limit his time and space, keep a guy on him at all times. Don’t let him shoot the puck.”