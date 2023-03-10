Menu

Sports

Former Manitoba champ Mike McEwen & Brendan Bottcher win qualifier games at Brier

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2023 5:09 pm
Ontario’s Mike McEwen and Wild Card 1’s Brendan Bottcher are moving on to the final four at the Tim Hortons Brier.

McEwen beat Alberta’s Kevin Koe 9-8 and Bottcher topped Northern Ontario’s Tanner Horgan 8-5 in Friday’s crossover elimination games at Budweiser Gardens.

Read more: Manitoba beats Alberta, moves to 7-0 at Brier

They will advance to the four-team Page playoffs with seeding games scheduled for the evening.
Unbeaten Manitoba skip Matt Dunstone and Team Canada’s Brad Gushue earned byes after leading their respective nine-team pools in round-robin play.

Dunstone will play Bottcher in one seeding game and Gushue, the defending champion, will face McEwen in the other. The winners advance to the 1-2 Page game on Saturday and the losers fall to the 3-4 game.

The semifinal and final will be played Sunday.

Read more: Hoping third time’s the charm for Team Einarson at World Women’s Curling Championship

The winning team will represent Canada at the April 1-9 world men’s curling championship in Ottawa.

Winnipeg SportsCurlingManitoba CurlingBrierTim Hortons Brier2023 brier2023 Tim Hortons Brier
