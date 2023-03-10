Former Manitoba champ Mike McEwen & Brendan Bottcher win qualifier games at Brier

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Mike McEwen and Wild Card 1’s Brendan Bottcher are moving on to the final four at the Tim Hortons Brier.

McEwen beat Alberta’s Kevin Koe 9-8 and Bottcher topped Northern Ontario’s Tanner Horgan 8-5 in Friday’s crossover elimination games at Budweiser Gardens.

They will advance to the four-team Page playoffs with seeding games scheduled for the evening.

Unbeaten Manitoba skip Matt Dunstone and Team Canada’s Brad Gushue earned byes after leading their respective nine-team pools in round-robin play.

Dunstone will play Bottcher in one seeding game and Gushue, the defending champion, will face McEwen in the other. The winners advance to the 1-2 Page game on Saturday and the losers fall to the 3-4 game.

The semifinal and final will be played Sunday.

The winning team will represent Canada at the April 1-9 world men’s curling championship in Ottawa.