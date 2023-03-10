Missing Lambton County woman last seen in London, Ont. in February 2021: OPP

Investigators looking into the disappearance of a Lambton County woman two years ago revealed on Friday that they believe she was last seen leaving a residence in London, Ont., before she disappeared.

Ontario Provincial Police say they are continuing to investigate the last known movements of 34-year-old Deana Timms of Brooke-Alvinston, who was last seen in late February 2021.

After following up on new tips from the public, investigators say they now believe that Timms had been in London prior to her disappearance, and had left a home in the city with another person to Lambton County.

No further information was provided, including what date and in what area of the city Timms was last seen, and who she left the home with.

“I can’t provide specifics on the location of the residence mentioned in the release, as that is evidentiary information,” said Derek Rogers, regional media relations coordinator with OPP West Region, through email.

“Our investigators are hopeful that Deanna is still alive, but she has not been in contact with anyone since she was reported missing.”

The 34-year-old was reported missing by her family in February 2022, a year after her last known sighting in London. The reason for the delay is not clear, and police have declined to provide an explanation as the investigation is ongoing.

Timms, who has ties to the Watford area, is described by police as a white female, five-feet-four-inches tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

“Police remain concerned for her well-being and are asking for the public’s help in locating her,” a police media release reads.

Anyone with any possible information about Timms’ whereabouts is asked to contact 1-844-677-9402, or email OPP.TIMMS.Missing.Person@opp.ca.

Tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).