Victim defrauded of more than $400K in romance scam, Peel police say

A 37-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a romance scam in Peel Region, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the alleged scam began in the Spring of 2020 and spanned five months.

Police said on March 8, officers launched an investigation into a suspect who allegedly received $80,000 from the victim.

Officers said the victim was allegedly defrauded of more than $400,000 and sent global e-transfers to various accounts in Canada and Turkey.

According to police, Cynthia Chiazor, 37, from Toronto has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

Police said she was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Brampton in May.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.