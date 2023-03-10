ALERT busts ‘sophisticated’ drug operation in Edmonton

Police seized more than $200,000 in cash, vehicles and jewelry as the result of a six-month-long drug trafficking investigation in Edmonton, according to Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT).
ALERT said Edmonton’s organized crime team started the investigation in September 2022, when multiple suspects, apartment buildings and houses were identified.
“Our investigation grew quickly as police discovered just how sophisticated this operation was. This drug trafficking group was selling large quantities of cocaine and had a significant cash flow,” said Staff Sgt. Rich Dejong.
Edmonton police and RCMP officers searched six homes on Feb. 21, seizing almost half a million dollars worth of drugs, including three kilograms of cocaine, a kilogram of fentanyl, 2,500 fentanyl pills, more than 800 unknown pills and six kilograms of magic mushrooms, along with other drugs.
Police said officers also seized cash, three guns, three vehicles and several luxury watches.
The investigation is ongoing, said ALERT.
