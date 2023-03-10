Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

ALERT busts ‘sophisticated’ drug operation in Edmonton

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted March 10, 2023 2:16 pm
Drugs seized as part of an investigation into Edmonton drug trafficking.
Drugs seized as part of an investigation into Edmonton drug trafficking. ALERT
Police seized more than $200,000 in cash, vehicles and jewelry as the result of a six-month-long drug trafficking investigation in Edmonton, according to Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT).

ALERT said Edmonton’s organized crime team started the investigation in September 2022, when multiple suspects, apartment buildings and houses were identified.

“Our investigation grew quickly as police discovered just how sophisticated this operation was. This drug trafficking group was selling large quantities of cocaine and had a significant cash flow,” said Staff Sgt. Rich Dejong.

Watches seized as part of an investigation into Edmonton drug trafficking.
Watches seized as part of an investigation into Edmonton drug trafficking. ALERT
Cash seized as part of an investigation into Edmonton drug trafficking.
Cash seized as part of an investigation into Edmonton drug trafficking. ALERT

Edmonton police and RCMP officers searched six homes on Feb. 21, seizing almost half a million dollars worth of drugs, including three kilograms of cocaine, a kilogram of fentanyl, 2,500 fentanyl pills, more than 800 unknown pills and six kilograms of magic mushrooms, along with other drugs.

Police said officers also seized cash, three guns, three vehicles and several luxury watches.

Drugs seized as part of an investigation into Edmonton drug trafficking.
Drugs seized as part of an investigation into Edmonton drug trafficking. ALERT
Drugs seized as part of an investigation into Edmonton drug trafficking.
Drugs seized as part of an investigation into Edmonton drug trafficking. ALERT

The investigation is ongoing, said ALERT.

Edmonton policeAlberta RCMPALERTAlberta Law Enforcement Response TeamsEdmonton drugsEdmonton drug traffickingEdmonton drug arrests
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

