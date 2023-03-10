Menu

Canada

Veterans Affairs closes investigation into assisted dying discussions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2023 1:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Veterans Affairs Canada: Agent involved in MAID controversy no longer employed'
Veterans Affairs Canada: Agent involved in MAID controversy no longer employed
WATCH ABOVE: Veterans Affairs Canada: Agent involved in MAID controversy no longer employed – Dec 20, 2022
Veterans Affairs Canada says it is closing its investigation into reports that former service members were offered medically assisted deaths.

Read more: Veterans Affairs agent at centre of assisted dying cases ‘no longer employed’

The department says in a final report today that it has concluded the issue was “isolated” to a single employee who raised assisted dying as an option with four veterans.

Veterans Affairs says it reviewed hundreds of thousands of files and followed up with hundreds of former service members and family members as part of its investigation.

The department says it has issued new guidance and training forbidding staff from raising assisted dying as an option.

Read more: Trudeau says assisted dying offers to veterans ‘unacceptable’ as cases mount

Employees can talk about the benefits and support available if a veteran has chosen medical assistance in dying.

But staff are otherwise told to refer veterans to their primary health-care providers.

Click to play video: 'Former Paralympian says veterans affairs department offered her assisted death'
Former Paralympian says veterans affairs department offered her assisted death
Veterans AffairsMAIDVeterans Affairs CanadaMedically Assisted DeathsVeterans Affairs MAIDMAID Veterans Affairs CanadaVeterans Affairs medically assisted deathVeterans Affairs medically assisted dying
© 2023 The Canadian Press

