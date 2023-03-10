Menu

Canada

Carbon monoxide prompts evacuation of seniors from Calgary apartment building

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted March 10, 2023 12:27 pm
EMS and fire attend an apartment building in Calgary after a smell of gas was reported on March 10, 2023. View image in full screen
EMS and fire attend an apartment building in Calgary after a smell of gas was reported on March 10, 2023. Global News
Residents were evacuated from an apartment building Friday morning, many of them elderly or with restricted mobility, after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected.

Carol Henke, spokesperson for the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said a four-storey apartment building on Cranford Drive SE with 50 to 60 units was completely evacuated after an initial call for a smell of gas.

Henke said investigators detected dangerously high levels of carbon monoxide in the building – between 100 and 130 parts per million.

Read more: 2 people dead from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

Alberta Health Services EMS said as of 10 a.m. there were no injuries but first responders remained at the scene for precautionary reasons, checking residents for any signs of carbon monoxide poisoning, which could include flu-like symptoms or nausea.

Henke said a person exposed to high levels of CO2 can eventually lose consciousness and die.

A CFD firefighter checks carbon monoxide levels at an apartment building on Friday, March 10, 2023. View image in full screen
A CFD firefighter checks carbon monoxide levels at an apartment building on Friday, March 10, 2023. Global News

Investigators determined the high carbon monoxide levels were due to the building’s fresh air intake being plugged by ice and snow.

Henke said carbon monoxide levels in the home should be zero, to be safe, and that with more snow in the forecast it’s important to make sure fresh air intakes are free of ice and snow.

Click to play video: 'Ways to protect your family from carbon monoxide poisoning'
Ways to protect your family from carbon monoxide poisoning
Calgary fire departmentCarbon MonoxideCalgary carbon monoxideCalgary evacuationCarbon Monoxide Evacuationcalgary apartment evacuationcranford drive se
