Authorities seek murderer on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent southern Ontario: OPP

OPP say they are seeking a convicted murderer who has breached his parole and is known to have connections with the Greater Toronto-Hamilton area.

Investigators say Douglas Spiers, 40, is serving a life sentence for a 2001 stabbing death and is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

WANTED: 40y/o Douglas SPIERS (STOKES). Known to frequent #Welland, #Dunneville, #StCatherines, #Hamilton, and #Toronto. Has ties to #Vancouver. Any info, contact Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477, the Provincial ROPE Squad Main Office at 416-808-5900 or 1-866-870-7673, or 911. ^bm pic.twitter.com/Uar572FoZU — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) March 10, 2023

He had served 12 years before being eligible for parole in 2013.

OPP Det. Sgt. Steven Sermet told Global News Spiers was supposed to be living with family members in St. Catherine’s and failed to return on Sunday.

“He was reported missing to Niagara police by family members,” Sermet said.

Spiers was later spotted in Toronto near Union station prior to a warrant being issued for his arrest on Tuesday.

The suspect is about five feet 10 inches with balding, brown hair and hazel eyes and is known to frequent Hamilton, Welland, Dunnville, St. Catharines and Toronto.

He also has ties to Vancouver.

He’s often seen with facial hair and wears glasses, and has a tattoo of a cross on his upper right arm, say OPP.

Spiers, then known as Douglas Stokes, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2004.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Spiers can reach out to Crime Stoppers or OPP.