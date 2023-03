See more sharing options

RCMP were dispatched at 6:47 a.m. Friday to a multi-vehicle collision west of Calgary.

An RCMP spokesperson told Global News it was reported on Highway 22 and Highway 1 (Trans-Canada Highway) eastbound.

Witnesses reported a three-vehicle crash and said there were four occupants in those three vehicles.

Early indications from witnesses were that there were injuries, the severity of which was not disclosed.

EMS told Global News no one was injured.

More to come…