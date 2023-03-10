Two youth face robbery charges after attacking girl: Peterborough police

See more sharing options

Two youth have been charged with robbery after an incident in Peterborough on Thursday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6:15 p.m., officers responded to a reported street-level robbery in the area of Braidwood Avenue and Monaghan Road.

Police say the 13-year-old victim reported that between 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., several girls had attacked her and stole her phone before fleeing.

The victim suffered minor injuries but did not require medical attention.

The investigation led to the arrest of two girls, ages 13 and 14, who were each charged with robbery.

Both were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 24.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identities of the accused cannot be released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.