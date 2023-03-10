Menu

Crime

Two youth face robbery charges after attacking girl: Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 10:36 am
Peterborough police arrested two teenage girls followed a reported street-level robbery on March 9, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested two teenage girls followed a reported street-level robbery on March 9, 2023. Peterborough Police Service
Two youth have been charged with robbery after an incident in Peterborough on Thursday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6:15 p.m., officers responded to a reported street-level robbery in the area of Braidwood Avenue and Monaghan Road.

Read more: Arrest made after Peterborough teen fires pellet gun at convenience store clerk

Police say the 13-year-old victim reported that between 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., several girls had attacked her and stole her phone before fleeing.

The victim suffered minor injuries but did not require medical attention.

The investigation led to the arrest of two girls, ages 13 and 14, who were each charged with robbery.

Both were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 24.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identities of the accused cannot be released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Ask a Lawyer: Youth and crime'
Ask a Lawyer: Youth and crime
RobberyPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeYouth Criminal Justice ActYouth Crimeyouth assaultstreet-level robbery
