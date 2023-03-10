City of Kingston conducting repairs to council chambers

Send this page to someone via email

Some work is being done to city hall in council chambers.

Behind a tarp near the horseshoe, the city is upgrading the fire protection system, which includes sprinklers and fire alarms.

The city is also doing some plaster work, restoration and conservation.

Also in the chambers, a few pillars have shifted slightly, so some work is being done to get them back in position.

The city says there were some upgrades in council chambers back in 2020.

The city also says the current work in council chambers will amount to about $80,000.

