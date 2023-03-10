Menu

Video link
Headline link
Politics

City of Kingston conducting repairs to council chambers

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 10:08 am
Kingston city hall council chambers is undergoing some upgrades. View image in full screen
Kingston city hall council chambers is undergoing some upgrades. Global News
Some work is being done to city hall in council chambers.

Behind a tarp near the horseshoe, the city is upgrading the fire protection system, which includes sprinklers and fire alarms.

The city is also doing some plaster work, restoration and conservation.

Read more: Questions remain as Kingston, Ont. encampment eviction deadline looms

Also in the chambers, a few pillars have shifted slightly, so some work is being done to get them back in position.

The city says there were some upgrades in council chambers back in 2020.

The city also says the current work in council chambers will amount to about $80,000.

