Economy

London-St. Thomas sees slight rise in jobless rate to 5.1% in February: StatCan

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 10:13 am
The London-St. Thomas jobless rate rose slightly in February, rising to 5.1 per cent up from five per cent in January, according to Statistics Canada. View image in full screen
The London-St. Thomas jobless rate rose slightly in February, rising to 5.1 per cent up from five per cent in January, according to Statistics Canada. Andrew Graham / Global News
The London-St. Thomas jobless rate rose slightly in February, edging up to 5.1 per cent from 5.0 per cent in January, according to Statistics Canada.

The increase came as the region added 900 jobs with 1,100 people entering the workforce last month, up from 312,900 reported in January, while another 200 people started claiming unemployment.

The participation rate also rose marginally to 65.2 per cent in February, up from 65.1 per cent the previous month.

Read more: Employment ‘little changed’ in February, Statistics Canada says, as economy slows

 

Nationally, Canada’s unemployment rate held steady as Statistics Canada said that there was “little change” to the country’s employment rate.

The agency said employers added 22,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.0 per cent, remaining just above the record low rate of 4.9 per cent observed last June and July.

London OntarioLdnontEmploymentUnemploymentjobless rateParticipation rateFebuary 2023Statistics Canda
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

