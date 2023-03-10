Menu

Canada

Media mogul and former Parti Québécois leader new owner of CFL’s Montreal Alouettes

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 9:45 am
CFL takes ownership of Montreal Alouettes
For the second time in the last four years, the CFL is the interim owner of the team. One of the former presidents of the team is returning and the current manager will keep his job and rebuild the roster for the upcoming season.
At long last, the Montreal Alouettes have a new owner: Quebec media mogul Pierre Karl Péladeau.

The CFL made the formal announcement Friday morning at a news conference at the Olympic Stadium, but provided few details ahead of time.

Péladeau is the president and chief executive officer of Quebecor Inc. The Montreal businessman has a reported net worth of US$1.9 billion and he is the former leader of the Parti Québécois.

Read more: Alouettes GM Maciocia ‘encouraged’ by new signings despite ownership debacle

The 61-year-old described himself as a “proud Montrealer” who wants to give back. Péladeau will also represent the Alouettes as their lead governor on the CFL’s board of governors.

“It’s about the community investment,” Péladeau said of his decision to purchase the franchise. “It’s about being here and being strong and creating what Montrealers can be proud of.”

CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie was there alongside a beaming Péladeau. The news come roughly a week after the league entered into exclusive negotiation with Quebecor Inc. regarding ownership of the Alouettes.

“Today’s announcement marks the beginning of a wonderful new era for the Montreal Alouettes,” Ambrosie said.

Last month, the CFL took ownership of the Alouettes. It marked the second time in about four years that the league took over operating the club.

Read more: CFL takes over ownership of Montreal Alouettes franchise

Ontario businessman Sid Spiegel and his son-in-law Gary Stern bought the franchise in January 2020. But Spiegel died in July 2021 after never having the chance to see his club play because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A little more than a year later, Stern announced he was stepping away from day-to-day operations with the Alouettes and leaving his position on the CFL board of governors.

⁠— with files from The Canadian Press

