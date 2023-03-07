Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Interim Alouettes president Mario Cecchini appointed as president of QMJHL

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 7, 2023 4:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec will not extend hearings into hazing and violence in hockey'
Quebec will not extend hearings into hazing and violence in hockey
The parliamentary commission looking into abusive hazing practices in hockey will not be extended. The minister responsible for sports says she gathered the information she needs to move on. But some are opposed Global's Gloria Henriquez reports – Feb 23, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has hired Mario Cecchini as its commissioner.

Cecchini replaces Gilles Courteau, who stepped down from that post Sunday after 37 years.

However, Cecchini won’t officially take office until May 8 as he’s currently the interim president of the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes and involved in the impending sale of the franchise.

Read more: QMJHL commissioner Gilles Courteau abruptly resigns after 37 years at helm

Interim commissioner Martin Lavallée will continue in that role until then.

“Mr. Cecchini is a very accomplished businessman with vast amounts of experience in sports and media,” Richard Letourneau, president of the QMJHL’s board of members, said in a statement. “He has been the president of several reputable organizations.

Story continues below advertisement

“He will undoubtedly be an important asset for the league going forward and we are extremely pleased to welcome him.”

Trending Now

Courteau announced his departure just a year away from a planned 2024 retirement. He was in the middle of a political firestorm after testifying at provincial legislature hearings in Quebec City on hazing rituals in hockey last month.

Cecchini was first appointed as Alouettes president in January 2020. His contract wasn’t renewed in December because of differences of opinion with ownership.

Read more: Quebec major junior hockey to introduce ‘locker room code’ to prevent violent hazing

He was appointed interim president of the Alouettes last month after the CFL assumed control of the franchise.

“I am looking forward to the start of my mandate and I am excited to join the team,” Cecchini said. “The QMJHL represents more than 50 years of elite player development, including some of the biggest stars in the history of the National Hockey League.

“But above all, it is an incredible school of life that offers players all the tools they need to develop in sports, academics and as individuals. Several excellent programs have been put in place. In the coming years, we will have the opportunity with the resources in place to see how we can improve and better communicate them.”

Advertisement
HockeyCFLJunior HockeyMontreal AlouettesQMJHLQuebec hockeyQuebec Major Junior Hockey LeaguehazingGilles CourteauMario CecchiniMartin LavalleeQMJHL new president
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers