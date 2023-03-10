Menu

Crime

Lindsay, Ont. man faces child pornography charges following investigation: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 9:20 am
OPP say a Lindsay, Ont., man faces child pornography charges as part of an investigation. View image in full screen
OPP say a Lindsay, Ont., man faces child pornography charges as part of an investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Damian Dovarganes
A Lindsay, Ont., man faces child pornography charges as part of an OPP-led child sexual exploitation investigation.

On Thursday, members of the OPP’s child sexual exploitation unit, digital forensics unit and City of Kawartha Lakes OPP detachment executed a search warrant at a residence where they seized a number of electronic devices.

Peter Gordon White, 50, was charged with possession of child pornography and making child pornography available.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay later Thursday.

lindsayChild PornographyCity of Kawartha Lakes OPPLindsay Ontario
