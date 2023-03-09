Raptors’ VanVleet fined for criticism of officials

See more sharing options

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has been handed a US$30,000 fine for public criticism of the officiating, the league announced on Thursday.

VanVleet made a series of comments following the Raptors’ 108-100 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

The 29-year-old also singled out official Ben Taylor in his post-game remarks, which consisted of several expletives.

The Raptors next play the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday to close out a five-game road trip.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2023.