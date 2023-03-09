SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Raptors’ VanVleet fined for criticism of officials

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2023 9:36 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has been handed a US$30,000 fine for public criticism of the officiating, the league announced on Thursday.

VanVleet made a series of comments following the Raptors’ 108-100 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Raptors 905 fans break cape wearing world record'
Raptors 905 fans break cape wearing world record

The 29-year-old also singled out official Ben Taylor in his post-game remarks, which consisted of several expletives.

Story continues below advertisement

The Raptors next play the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday to close out a five-game road trip.

Trending Now

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2023.

SportsToronto RaptorsBasketballNBANational Basketball Association
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers