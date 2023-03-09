Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Residents of tiny B.C. hamlet fed up after multiple semi-truck crashes

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 8:10 pm
A semi-truck crash that happened in Yahk B.C. on Feb. 23.
A semi-truck crash that happened in Yahk B.C. on Feb. 23. Carol Burk
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Residents of a small community in southeastern B.C. say they are fed up with truck crashes that keep happening in their community.

The Hamlet of Yahk sits along Highway 3 between Cranbrook and southern B.C.

It is a popular truck route, and residents told Global News there have been five semi-truck crashes in and around the small community in only two months.

There is a tight corner and bridge on the edge of town, where the suggested speed limit is 30 km/h.

Residents say it appears drivers are not paying attention – they end up going too fast and crash.

Click to play video: 'Semi leaves highway, crashes into Sorrento, B.C. house'
Semi leaves highway, crashes into Sorrento, B.C. house

“We’ve noticed the volume of traffic is getting bigger and bigger as the years go by, but we’ve noticed the speed,” resident Carol Burk told Global News. “People are really reckless when driving through many small communities in B.C.”

Story continues below advertisement

She said the corner is called the Yahk Car Wash among residents in the town.

“Luckily no one has been injured,” she added.

Trending Now

“We have two school buses that travel up this road on a daily basis,” Burk said. “We have ambulance transfers, if this road is blocked, if there’s a death, that’s a situation in itself.”

Read more: Doorbell camera captures semi-truck crashing into Vancouver Island home

In a statement, the Ministry of Transportation said it had posed digital message signs to warn drivers about the sharp curve at this location.

“Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement (CVSE) staff have been monitoring the area and will continue to focus on speed. The ministry will continue to support the RCMP in any of their enforcement initiatives along this corridor,” it said.

“The ministry is reviewing other possible safety improvements, including permanent digital messaging signage.”

Residents said they would like the province to install rumble strips or other measures to alert drivers to the upcoming danger.

More on Canada
Highway 3YahkYahk BCHamlet of YahkHighway 3 BCHighway 3 crashesHighway BC crashSemi crashes YahkYahk BC crashesYahk crashes
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers