Crime

Niagara police officer charged with hit and run in St. Catharines

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 4:50 pm
Niagara police charged an off-duty police officer with a Feb. 3 hit and run in St. Catharines. View image in full screen
Niagara police charged an off-duty police officer with a Feb. 3 hit and run in St. Catharines. Don Mitchell / Global News
A Niagara police officer has been suspended and charged in connection with an early February hit and run in St. Catharines, Ont.

Investigators say the crash happened in the area of Niagara Street and Welland Avenue on Feb. 3 and involved an unmarked police cruiser.

Halton police are now investigating the matter to avoid a potential conflict of interest and say the constable is facing three charges, including dangerous driving and failing to remain at a collision.

Read more: Health risks low, environmental impact not yet known after SSonix fire in St. Catharines: officials

The accused has since been released from custody, is suspended with pay and has a court date on July 2 in St. Catharines.

Detectives say Const. Chris Rawson has been a Niagara police officer for 23 years and was off-duty at the time of his alleged offences.

