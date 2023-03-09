Guelph resident to open office of engineering consulting firm in the city

Send this page to someone via email

An engineering consulting firm has opened up an office in the Royal City.

C.F. Crozier and Associates, based out of Collingwood, has set up shop inside the Quebec Street Shoppes in Guelph.

Crozier also has offices in Milton, Toronto, and Bradford. It provides consulting services to the land development and building industries.

One of the associates of Crozier is Jurgen Koehler, a long-time Guelph resident and graduate of the University of Guelph’s bachelor of engineering program. He will also serve as the office manager.

“It was great to be able to live here while I went to school, and continue to live here after I graduated,” Koehler said. “I’ve come full circle and being able to open up an office here is a dream come true.”

Mayor Cam Guthrie for one is excited to see another business in Guelph.

Story continues below advertisement

“We welcome (Crozier’s) investment and the job opportunities they offer and look forward to their continued success,” Guthrie said in a statement.

Koehler sees the growth potential in Guelph and wants Crozier to be a part of that.

“That is something we’ve noticed,” Koehler said. “We’ve been doing work in the Guelph area for a number of years. It’s a good time to come into the marketplace, and work alongside current clients and future clients who are looking to grow their business.”

Koehler says it has 25 employees that are living in the Guelph area and Crozier is “actively recruiting” strategic hires in positions within land development engineering and landscape architecture.