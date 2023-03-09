Puslinch to discontinue program aimed at supporting local businesses

Send this page to someone via email

The Township of Puslinch is discontinuing its Shop Local Puslinch Gift Certificate Program.

In a news release, the Township says the low participation of the program is prompting it to end the program on April 1.

The program was first introduced in July 2020 in partnership with Waterloo-Wellington Community Futures.

The initiative was to support local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor James Seeley says in a statement that the program was a great initiative but didn’t meet their expectations in terms of long-term participation and usage. He adds that he hopes residents will continue to support local businesses.

The Township says residents who have already purchased gift certificates can continue to use them at participating businesses until the expiration date.

It adds that the Township will be reaching out to participating businesses to provide guidance on how to handle any outstanding gift certificates.