Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Pockets of precipitation possible

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 1:15 pm
Snow is likely in the South and parts of the Central Okanagan on Friday. View image in full screen
Snow is likely in the South and parts of the Central Okanagan on Friday. SkyTracker Weather
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A mix of sun and cloud will linger throughout the Okanagan on Thursday, with temperatures reaching high, single digits before a wave of clouds roll in for the night.

A system swinging through Washington state will kick up snow into the South Okanagan on Friday, with some likely to push into the Central Okanagan during the day as well.

As a result, temperatures will be cooler throughout the day, struggling to get above the freezing mark with a few centimetres of snow in southern sections.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: March 8'
Kelowna Weather Forecast: March 8

Conditions will be calmer for the weekend, though Saturday could see a slight risk of rain with pockets of precipitation. Temperatures should also reach the mid-single digits.

Story continues below advertisement

Don’t forget to turn your clocks back to Daylight Saving Time before going to bed on Saturday night.

Trending Now

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with an afternoon high around 7 C.

Showers return for the workweek ahead — the final week of winter — with afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper single digits.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

More on Canada
OkanaganSnowcentral okanaganBC weathersouth okanaganNorth OkanaganShuswapokanagan weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos WeatherMild Weather
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers