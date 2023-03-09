Okanagan weather: Pockets of precipitation possible

Send this page to someone via email

A mix of sun and cloud will linger throughout the Okanagan on Thursday, with temperatures reaching high, single digits before a wave of clouds roll in for the night.

A system swinging through Washington state will kick up snow into the South Okanagan on Friday, with some likely to push into the Central Okanagan during the day as well.

As a result, temperatures will be cooler throughout the day, struggling to get above the freezing mark with a few centimetres of snow in southern sections.

Conditions will be calmer for the weekend, though Saturday could see a slight risk of rain with pockets of precipitation. Temperatures should also reach the mid-single digits.

Don’t forget to turn your clocks back to Daylight Saving Time before going to bed on Saturday night.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with an afternoon high around 7 C.

Showers return for the workweek ahead — the final week of winter — with afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper single digits.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

