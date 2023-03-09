Peterborough mayor Jeff Leal earned $11K in 2022; former mayor Diane Therrien earned $75K

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough, Ont., Mayor Jeff Leal earned just over $11,000 in 2022 while former mayor Diane Therrien earned more than $75,000, according to remuneration statements.

The treasurer’s statement of remuneration and expenses paid to each city council member and council appointees will be presented to city council on Monday.

According to the report submitted by Richard Freymond, the city’s commissioner of corporate and legislative services, Leal earned $11,038.75 in remuneration during his short time in office in 2022. The current city council was elected on Oct. 24 and sworn in on Nov. 28.

In addition, Leal received $423.74 in remuneration as a member of the Peterborough Police Services Board (PSB) along with $639 for a vehicle allowance and $75 for internet allowance. He also claimed $89.02 in office supplies.

First elected in 2018, Therrien, who did not seek re-election, received $75,818.72 in base remuneration for 2022. She also received the following payments:

$4,472.27 in remuneration as a member of the PSB.

$9,700 in remuneration and honorariums as a sitting member of the City of Peterborough Holdings Inc. (utilities)

$4,473 in car allowance

$525 for internet allowance

She also made $3,677.82 for attending several conferences, business travel and community relations (Musicfest and Rotary Gala). Comparatively, in 2021 Therrien received $85,491.33 in base remuneration. Along with other payments, she earned $107,282.17 total in her role as mayor.

In December 2020, city council voted to maintain the pay for council members in the next term (2022-2026) but did approve the city providing health benefits, a matching pension plan contribution and a car allowance to be half of the mayor’s current $5,112.

City councillors who were re-elected in 2022 received the following, on top of $600 in internet allowance and $319.50 in vehicle allowance:

Andrew Beamer (Northcrest Ward): $33,387.29 in remuneration

Lesley Parnell (Otonabee Ward): $34,024.22 in remuneration

Keith Riel (Ashburnham Ward): $34,024.22 in remuneration

Gary Baldwin (Ashburnham Ward): $33,489.21 in remuneration

Don Vassiliadis (Monaghan Ward): $34,024.22 in remuneration

Newly city councillors each received $4,324.13 in remuneration, $319.50 vehicle allowance and $75 internet allowance in 2022. They include Town Ward councillors Alex Bierk and Joy Lachica, Monaghan Ward’s Matt Crowley, Otonabee Ward’s Kevin Duguay and Northcrest’s David Haacke.

Outgoing city councillors Dean Pappas (Town Ward), Stephen Wright (Northcrest Ward; ran for mayor) and Kim Zippel (Otonabee Ward, did not run) each received $29,700.09 in remuneration while Henry Clarke (Monaghan Ward, ran for mayor) received $29,016 and Kemi Akapo (Town Ward, did not run) received $33,489.21. Pappas also received $292.68 in internet allowance while Pappas, Wright and Zippel received $525 and Akapo was paid $600.

The report, mandated by the Municipal Act, 2001, requires a municipal treasurer to submit to council an itemized statement of the remuneration and expenses paid to each member of council, as well as council appointees to boards and commissions.