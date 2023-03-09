Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Man charged after woman sexually assaulted in Toronto’s PATH system near subway station: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 11:53 am
One of the images police previously released of a suspect. View image in full screen
One of the images police previously released of a suspect. Handout / Toronto Police
A man on probation has been arrested and charged after a woman was sexually assaulted in Toronto’s PATH system near St. Andrew Station last weekend, police say.

Police said it happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday.

A 21-year-old woman entered the PATH network at Wellington Street West when the suspect, who was already in the PATH, began following her, police said.

The suspect began talking to the woman and then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Read more: Woman, 21, assaulted in Toronto PATH near St. Andrew station: police

The victim attempted to flee and a struggle ensued, police said.

The suspect continued to sexually assault the woman until a passerby interrupted and the suspect fled on foot, officers said.

Investigators previously released images of a suspect and on Wednesday said 27-year-old Toronto resident Samoual Elamam was wanted.

On Thursday, police announced that Elamam had been arrested and charged with sexual assault, three counts of failing to comply with probation, and failing to comply with a court order.

He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a bail hearing.

