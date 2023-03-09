Man charged after woman sexually assaulted in Toronto’s PATH system near subway station: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man on probation has been arrested and charged after a woman was sexually assaulted in Toronto’s PATH system near St. Andrew Station last weekend, police say.

Police said it happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday.

A 21-year-old woman entered the PATH network at Wellington Street West when the suspect, who was already in the PATH, began following her, police said.

The suspect began talking to the woman and then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The victim attempted to flee and a struggle ensued, police said.

The suspect continued to sexually assault the woman until a passerby interrupted and the suspect fled on foot, officers said.

Investigators previously released images of a suspect and on Wednesday said 27-year-old Toronto resident Samoual Elamam was wanted.

On Thursday, police announced that Elamam had been arrested and charged with sexual assault, three counts of failing to comply with probation, and failing to comply with a court order.

He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a bail hearing.