Politics

Turpel-Lafond ‘satisfied’ with identity, past work

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2023 9:03 pm
B.C. Representative for Children and Youth Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond listens during a news conference after releasing a joint report with the B.C. Information and Privacy Commissioner about cyberbullying, in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday November 13, 2015. Another award has been stripped from Turpel-Lafond, the former judge, law professor and British Columbia representative for children and youth whose claims of Indigenous ancestry have been discredited. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.
B.C. Representative for Children and Youth Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond listens during a news conference after releasing a joint report with the B.C. Information and Privacy Commissioner about cyberbullying, in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday November 13, 2015. Another award has been stripped from Turpel-Lafond, the former judge, law professor and British Columbia representative for children and youth whose claims of Indigenous ancestry have been discredited. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Former judge Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond says she’s satisfied in her “past work, identity and self-worth” after the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association revoked an award because it believed she falsified her claims of Indigenous identity.

Turpel-Lafond says in her most expansive remarks since questions about her heritage were raised last year that it’s “liberating” to be freed of honours.

Read more: What are ‘pretendians’ and how are they causing ‘severe harm’ to Indigenous communities?

She says in an email she has “no emotional attachment to titles,” but she’s surprised that the association rescinded the 2020 Reg Robson Award without “basic fairness,” such as allowing her an opportunity to be heard.

University of Regina strips Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond of honorary degree

The former law professor and B.C. representative for children and youth, whose claim of Cree heritage was questioned by a CBC report last October, says “trial by media is rampant,” and it’s how “wrongful convictions and injustice” happen.

Read more: BC Civil Liberties Association revokes award granted to Mary Ellen Turpel Lafond

The civil liberties association says information came to light demonstrating that, in its board’s view, Turpel-Lafond had falsified her heritage claim, and certain professional and academic accomplishments had also been disproven or called into question.

Its statement says it must follow the lead of Indigenous scholars, leaders and organizations, including the Indigenous Women’s Collective, which is demanding that all honorary degrees and awards conferred on her be revoked.

British ColumbiaIndigenousJusticeMary Ellen Turpel Lafondindigenous identitypretendianTurpel Lafond
© 2023 The Canadian Press

