Man charged with murder of family member: Edmonton police

Edmonton police have charged a man with a death that happened Sunday in the southwest neighbourhood of Haddow.
According to a police news release, officers were called to a house on Hanna Crescent to respond to a call about a man in medical distress.
Officers arrived to find 34-year-old Nathan Frencheater dead, police said.
EPS said an autopsy performed Wednesday found that he died from stab wounds and his death was a homicide.
Homicide detectives have now charged Preston Frencheater, 40, with second-degree murder. According to police, the two men are related.
