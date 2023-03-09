Menu

Crime

Man charged with murder of family member: Edmonton police

By Stephanie Swensrude Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 11:35 am
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle outside a house on on Hanna Crescent in the southwest Haddow neighbourhood where a man was found dead Sunday, Mar. 5, 2023. View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle outside a house on on Hanna Crescent in the southwest Haddow neighbourhood where a man was found dead Sunday, March 5, 2023. Global News
Edmonton police have charged a man with a death that happened Sunday in the southwest neighbourhood of Haddow.

According to a police news release, officers were called to a house on Hanna Crescent to respond to a call about a man in medical distress.

Read more: Homicide investigators investigate suspicious death in southwest Edmonton

Officers arrived to find 34-year-old Nathan Frencheater dead, police said.

Trending Now

EPS said an autopsy performed Wednesday found that he died from stab wounds and his death was a homicide.

Homicide detectives have now charged Preston Frencheater, 40, with second-degree murder. According to police, the two men are related.

