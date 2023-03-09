Ottawa to speed up weapons purchase for Canadian troops in Europe

Send this page to someone via email

Defence Minister Anita Anand says Ottawa will fast-track the purchase of anti-tank, anti-aircraft and anti-drone weapons for the Canadian military with a mechanism last used during the war in Afghanistan.

Anand announced the plan in a keynote speech to the defence community Thursday morning, saying the new weapons are needed now for Canadian troops in Latvia and other parts of Europe.

The defence minister also emphasized the need to update Canada’s long-term plan for the military.

The Liberal government released a defence policy in 2017, at a time when the threat posed by terrorist organizations such as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant were front and centre.

Story continues below advertisement

9:48 Canadian military will get new tanks to replace Leopards going to Ukraine: minister

Anand says a lot has changed in the intervening five years, including not only Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but also growing tensions with China and more natural disasters requiring military support at home.

The minister says the update will look at ways to ensure the military is meeting such threats, but made no mention of whether cost will also be a factor.